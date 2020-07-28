PITTSBURG- Stephen Earl Chapman, 70, of Pittsburg Ks. passed away July 9 at Via Christi Hospital. He was born December 17, 1949 to Charles and Pauline (Spangler) Chapman in Pittsburg, KS.

He attended St. Mary's and Pittsburg schools, graduating from Pittsburg High School in 1968.

He was married to Judith Brand, they later divorced.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1968. Steve began his career as a medic, serving in Cambria, CA, Thule Greenland, Nellis AFB, Nevada and Germany. He became an Independent Duty Physician's Extender serving with the 83rd Red Horse Battalion out of Hurlburt Field AFB, FL.

Steve served with the Red Horse Battalion building a school in Honduras and repairing the

airport in Somalia. He was licensed to practice medicine for a year on the Pacific island of

Pohnpei. He then went to Amman, Jordan to work in support of Desert Shield and Desert

Storm. Steve received many awards and commendations for his service. He retired from

military service in August, 1993.

He attended welding school and trucking school, and returned to Pittsburg where he reopened

the key shop part of Chapman's Key Shop and Awnings by Chapman. (Note: He was not the

mobile locksmith, Jim Chapman.) {Jen.G} He also drove over-the-road for Utility Contractors,

and Meals on Wheels for SEK Senior Services.

Steve loved scuba diving and enjoyed diving in many parts of the world during his service years.

He also loved fishing and hunting in his beloved southeast Kansas.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Carla, "CC" Chapman of the home. Other survivors include his

four brothers: Dave of Rock Kansas, Mike, Jim and Jerry of Pittsburg. These families include

many nieces, nephews, and extended family. His passion for fireworks and the delicious foods

he made will be remembered for years.

Steve was preceded by his sister Cheryl and his parents. He was cremated per his wishes and a memorial will be set for a later date.



