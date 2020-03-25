|
PITTSBURG- Steven C. Ortiz, 57, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at his home after a sudden illness.
He was born October 1, 1962, at Providence Hospital at Kansas City, KS, to Antonio and Lilia (Muñoz) Ortiz. He attended Lincoln Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High and Pittsburg High School graduating in 1980. Steven attended Pittsburg State University and graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He received his Officer's Commission in the U.S. Army through R.O.T.C. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army for 2 years at Ft. Benning, GA. He received his MFA from the University of Kansas.
Once an avid runner, he ran all 4 years at PHS and Pittsburg State in Cross-Country and Track and Field. He currently holds the record for the Marathon at Pittsburg State.
Steven was employed as a substitute teacher for the State of Kansas.
He was of the Catholic faith and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pittsburg.
Survivors include his father, Antonio Ortiz of Pittsburg, one sister, Donna A. Ortiz of Bossier City, LA, three brothers, Edward A. Ortiz of Lawrence, KS, Joseph M. Ortiz of Lawrence, KS and Brian J. Ortiz of Pittsburg.
Steven is preceded in death by his mother.
No memorial service will be held at this time due to recent restrictions. The family suggests memorials be given to the Pittsburg State University Cross Country and Track and Field programs in care of Russ Jewett. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 25, 2020