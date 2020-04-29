|
Little Elm, TX- Stevie Lynn Marcum, 29, passed away on March 30, 2020, at her home in Little Elm, Texas. She was born August 21, 1990, to Kem and Becky Marcum in Topeka, Kansas. She is survived by her parents and her sister, Whitney Marcum, all of Double Oak, Texas. A love of her life was her two dogs, Copper and Roxie, and her cat, Cali. A private memorial service is pending at this time.
Stevie went to grade school at West Indianola in Topeka. She graduated from High School in Tualatin, Oregon. She went to college at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, graduating in 2008 with honors and a degree in Marketing and International Business, and was chosen Marketing student of the year as a Senior. Also during her Senior year she spent a semester at Vienna School of Economics in Vienna, Austria. Stevie loved to travel and visited 27 other countries and 45 states. Because of her great love of animals she volunteered at both dog and cat adoption centers.
After college she moved to Texas to be close to her family and worked at a market research company in Plano, Texas. She had recently accepted a new job with Bain Management Consulting.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to a local animal shelter.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 29, 2020