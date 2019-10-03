|
BELTON - Sue (Yvonne Sue) Adams, 55, Belton Missouri, died August 23, 2019 at home from a fall. She was born May 7, 1964 to Glenn and Bernice Honeycutt, married Lonzo Adams February 4, 1989, and had one child Matthew Joseph Adams.
She was an elderly caregiver early on, then nanny and housekeeper the last 25 years for a few families who she loved dearly.
Very close to her family she called her mom daily and siblings and friends frequently. Her son was her pride and joy. She was overwhelmed with happiness when he married his fiance Megan and eagerly looked forward to being a Grandma someday. Adoring all children in her and her friends' families, she loved surprising them with little toys. Friends were family to her and her to them.
Sue had a deep faith in God and discussed this often, relying on prayers for strength and patience during hard times while praising Him frequently for blessings in her life. "This too shall pass" was said often to comfort friends or family and always reminding them of the good people they were and that everything would be okay.
Loving her husband, she took care of him with chronic medical needs, making every effort for him to feel self-sufficient and dignified.
Not only kind, generous and selfless as incidents arose but reaching out and giving her time, love, money, food or anything else she could see someone needed was a constant occurrence.
She is undoubtedly in Heaven, but we will feel the painful absence of this precious woman for the rest of our earthly lives and look forward to seeing her again.
Survivors include husband Lonzo Adams; son Matthew(Megan) Adams; Mother Bernice(Bea) Tousey; sister Cathy(Donald) McCoy; brothers John(Dionne) Honeycutt, Ronnie Honeycutt, Roby(Erin) Tousey; nephews Johnathon Honeycutt, Justin(Samantha) McCoy, Wesley McCoy, Levi and Colton Tousey; nieces Olivia(Sean) Dehn, Kiley Jett, Shelby, Wren and Amanda Tousey, LoriRay Cocherell; great nieces Lily, Autumn and Sky Dehn.
Private service was held, her ashes were scattered on the grave of her Grandmother Inez Kilgore at Buckner Missouri.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 3, 2019