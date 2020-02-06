|
|
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS - Susan Michelle (How) Larson of Baxter Springs, Kansas passed from this life on Saturday February 1, 2020, she was 59.
Michelle was born February 14, 1960 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Charles Glendon and
Thelma Waneta (Sweet) How. She graduated from Baxter Springs High School with the
class of 1978. She married Robert Earl Larson on March 15, 1990 in Colorado Springs,
Colorado. Michelle was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, collecting glassware,
Camping, fishing and cooking.
Michelle is survived by her husband, four daughters Melanie Scott of Dodge City,
Kansas, Catrina Larson of Pittsburg, Kansas, Mary Sarah Karami and husband Sean of
Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Laura Karami of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She is also survived
by one sister Mary Ice and husband Carl of Westlake, Texas, nephew Marshall Ice and
wife Megan, niece Karen Ice and five grandchildren Ashley George, Caden Miller,
Joshuah Schnedler, Jasmine Schnedler, and Rylan Scott. Michelle is preceded in death
by her parents.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday February 8, 2020 at Derfelt's Baxter
Chapel. A visitation will be held the night before on Friday from 6-8 PM at the funeral
home. Memorial contributions can be made in Michelle's honor to Souls Harbor in
Joplin, Missouri or Whispering Ponies Ranch in Crane, Missouri. Online condolences
can be at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2020