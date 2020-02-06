Home

POWERED BY

Services
Derfelt's Baxter Chapel - Baxter Springs
328 E. 12th St.
Baxter Springs, KS 66713
620-856-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Michelle (How) Larson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Michelle (How) Larson Obituary

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS - Susan Michelle (How) Larson of Baxter Springs, Kansas passed from this life on Saturday February 1, 2020, she was 59.
Michelle was born February 14, 1960 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Charles Glendon and
Thelma Waneta (Sweet) How. She graduated from Baxter Springs High School with the
class of 1978. She married Robert Earl Larson on March 15, 1990 in Colorado Springs,
Colorado. Michelle was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, collecting glassware,
Camping, fishing and cooking.
Michelle is survived by her husband, four daughters Melanie Scott of Dodge City,
Kansas, Catrina Larson of Pittsburg, Kansas, Mary Sarah Karami and husband Sean of
Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Laura Karami of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She is also survived
by one sister Mary Ice and husband Carl of Westlake, Texas, nephew Marshall Ice and
wife Megan, niece Karen Ice and five grandchildren Ashley George, Caden Miller,
Joshuah Schnedler, Jasmine Schnedler, and Rylan Scott. Michelle is preceded in death
by her parents.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday February 8, 2020 at Derfelt's Baxter
Chapel. A visitation will be held the night before on Friday from 6-8 PM at the funeral
home. Memorial contributions can be made in Michelle's honor to Souls Harbor in
Joplin, Missouri or Whispering Ponies Ranch in Crane, Missouri. Online condolences
can be at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -