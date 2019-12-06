|
BAXTER SPRINGS - Susie (Sue) Stone Hall Bandy (98) passed away Dec. 4, 2019 At Quaker Hill Skilled Nursing Facility in Rural Baxter Springs. She was born in 1921 in Galena Kansas to Carmen and Fred Tandy Stone. When Susie was 2 years old, the family moved to a farm North of Riverton, KS. Susie attended elementary school at Lostine School and graduated from Riverton High School in 1940. After attending Kansas State Teacher College for a year, she taught in country schools for 3 years.
She Married J. Milton Hall February 14, 1943 in Galena, KS, and after starting a family of four children, she went back to school at Pittsburg State University at age 46, receiving her BS in elementary education in 1969 and her Masters in 1973. She taught first grade at Lincoln Elementary in Baxter Springs for 15 years, retiring in 1984.
Milton and Susie were married for 47 years, living on a farm South of Neutral, KS. Following Milton's death in 1990, Susie married C.W.(Bill) Bandy in 1993 and moved to Joplin, MO. After Bill's passing in 2004, she returned to live in Baxter Springs.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, two Sisters, Bonnie Craig and Cleta Auman, a Daughter Alice Kay Planthold and both her husbands.
Surviving are a son James Melvin Hall and wife Barbara of Baxter Springs, and two daughters: Carmen Wade and husband Steve, of Baxter Springs, and Sara Newport and Husband Jerry of Pittsburg, KS and son-in-law Ralph Planthold of Lawrence KS.
Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 17 Great-grandchildren.
Susie has willed her body to the University of Kansas Medical School for use in teaching and research. A celebration of Susie's life will be held Monday December 9 at the First Christian Church in Baxter Springs. The family will visit with friends and family at 10:00 with services to follow at 11:00. Pastor Cody Graves will officiate.
Susie has requested that in leiu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 6, 2019