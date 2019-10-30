|
|
Sybil May Fehr Chaplin, age 94, of Fort Scott, Kansas peaceably joined her departed family and friends late Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Her family will celebrate her life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Schneider Funeral Home in Pleasanton, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Fulton, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to the , they may be mailed in care of Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, Kansas 66075. Online condolences may be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 30, 2019