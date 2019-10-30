Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory - Pleasanton
816 Main St
Pleasanton, KS 66075
(913) 352-6101
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory - Pleasanton
816 Main St
Pleasanton, KS 66075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sybil Chaplin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sybil May (Fehr) Chaplin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sybil May (Fehr) Chaplin Obituary
Sybil May Fehr Chaplin, age 94, of Fort Scott, Kansas peaceably joined her departed family and friends late Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Her family will celebrate her life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Schneider Funeral Home in Pleasanton, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Fulton, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to the , they may be mailed in care of Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, Kansas 66075. Online condolences may be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sybil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now