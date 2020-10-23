FRONTENAC - Tereasa Marie Richardson (VanWinkle), 60, of Frontenac, KS, passed away on October 19, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS after struggling for many years with serious health problems. Tereasa was born August 3, 1960 in El Dorado Springs, MO to Ethyl Mae Higbie (deceased) and Robert VanWinkle of LaCygne, KS. Tereasa had a sister, Bobbie Michelle VanWinkle (deceased). Tereasa was survived by two children, Michael VanWinkle and Timi Myers; father, Robert VanWinkle; step-father, Gaylen Allen; ex-husbands, Tim Myers of Columbus, KS and Robert Richardson of Frontenac, KS. Tereasa worked passionately as a nurse for 25 years, most of which were spent at Beverly Rehabilitation Center in Pittsburg, KS. She loved her patients and her family. There will be a memorial service on November 7th, 2020, 2pm, at Parsons Nazarene Church, 300 Main Street, Parsons, KS 67357.



