1/
Tereasa Marie (VanWinkle) Richardson
1960 - 2020
1/
FRONTENAC - Tereasa Marie Richardson (VanWinkle), 60, of Frontenac, KS, passed away on October 19, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS after struggling for many years with serious health problems. Tereasa was born August 3, 1960 in El Dorado Springs, MO to Ethyl Mae Higbie (deceased) and Robert VanWinkle of LaCygne, KS. Tereasa had a sister, Bobbie Michelle VanWinkle (deceased). Tereasa was survived by two children, Michael VanWinkle and Timi Myers; father, Robert VanWinkle; step-father, Gaylen Allen; ex-husbands, Tim Myers of Columbus, KS and Robert Richardson of Frontenac, KS. Tereasa worked passionately as a nurse for 25 years, most of which were spent at Beverly Rehabilitation Center in Pittsburg, KS. She loved her patients and her family. There will be a memorial service on November 7th, 2020, 2pm, at Parsons Nazarene Church, 300 Main Street, Parsons, KS 67357.

Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Parsons Nazarene Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 22, 2020
We watched the CERN collider start up" for the first time many years ago .. how we met .. Tereasa is a beautiful person with a caring heart .. Tereasas Catholic faith was strong and could be seen in many ways .. and that is comforting to know
Greg
Friend
