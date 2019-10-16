|
|
GIRARD - Terrance Jerome (Teri) Lacher, 61, of Girard, Kansas lost his battle with brain cancer after over a year of battling on September 30th, 2019 at University of Kansas Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on March 15th, 1958 in Bismarck, North Dakota, the son of Ed and Donna (Naumann) Lacher. He was united in marriage to Colleen Silva and she survives of the home.
Teri worked as a mason/bricklayer his entire career. He was the masonry foreman for several area projects including the skybox seating at Pitt State's Carnie Smith Stadium, R.V. Haderlein Elementary School addition, the Ronald McDonald House and the YMCA, both of Joplin, Community National Bank in Frontenac, and several others. He also restored the state capitol steps in Bismarck a few years ago.
Teri loved coaching for several sports teams that his children participated on when they were younger. He enjoyed golfing, spectator sports, and auctions. Teri also had a passion for cooking, especially old German recipes.
Additional survivors include his mother, Donna Lacher, of Bismarck N.D.; his daughter, Jessi Lacher; his son, T.J. Lacher; his granddaughter, Taylor Lacher, and one stepson, Matthew Mabin (previous marriage); his brothers, Jeff Lacher (Lynda) of Denver, Colorado , Tom Lacher and Gordi Lacher, both of Bismarck; his sisters, Paula Fahlsing (Mike) of Mandan, North Dakota and Kathy Knudson (Bill) of Bismarck and Valerie Richards (Gary) of Minot, North Dakota; numerous nieces and nephews.
Teri was preceded in death by his father, Ed Lacher.
We will celebrate Teri's life on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 2410 S Broadway St., Pittsburg, Kansas.
We will celebrate Teri's life on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 from 10:00 am until noon at the Jay Cee Leadership Hall at 321 E Century Avenue in Bismarck.
Memorials are suggested to Teri's Granddaughter's Education Fund, and these mailed to Colleen Lacher at 725 N Leonard Street, Girard, Kansas 66743.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 16, 2019