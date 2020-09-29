ARMA - Terri Lynn Coates, 56, of Arma, Kansas died at 5 A.M. Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home unexpectedly.

Mrs. Coates was born June 15, 1964 at Pittsburg, Kansas the daughter of Larry and Janice Palmer Gilbert. Terri was a registered nurse who had worked for Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice for the past 13 years. She was raised in Mulberry and graduated from Northeast High School in 1982. She later attended Ft. Scott Community College and became a registered nurse. She also had worked at the Arma Grade School as a para, the Via Christi Hospital, and the Girard Hospital prior to going to work for Harry Hynes Hospice. She married Kim Coates on October 2, 1981 in Arma. Mr. Coates survives at the home. Additional survivors include three sons, Jared (Megan) Coates of Arma, Derek (Heather) Coates of Pittsburg, and Trent (Rachel) Coates of Mulberry, one daughter, Kimbra (Robert) Coates of Arma, her parents, Larry and Janice Gilbert of Mulberry, a brother, Larry (Beth) Gilbert of Pittsburg, fifteen grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Chaplain Randy Beeman officiating.

Burial will be at Rosebank Cemetery at Mulberry, Kansas. The family will receive friends from

6 to 7 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel where friends may call after 11 A.M. Tuesday. Face

masks and social distancing will be required. The family suggests memorials to the Harry Hynes

Memorial Hospice. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E.

Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store