WESTON - Terri Lynne French, age 74, died Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born August 25, 1945 in Denver, CO to Don and Marie James of Pittsburg, KS.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Russel French; daughter Tiffany French Hewes and husband Forrest Hewes of Nashville; son Tyler French and wife Sara French of Weston, and son Adam French and wife Niki French of Kansas City; and 6 grandchildren: Delia Hewes, Jesse Hewes, Maizie French, Chase French, Myla French, and Beckham French.
Per Terri's wishes, there will be no funeral. Instead, there will be a celebration of life in her honor on Friday, November 15th from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Holladay Distillery Event Center, Weston, Missouri. If Terri touched your life in any way, please feel free to stop by and share a memory with the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude.
A special thanks to everyone who has offered love and support.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 30, 2019