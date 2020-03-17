|
MULBERRY- Terry Lee Baker, 57, of Mulberry, Kansas died at 11:29 P.M. Sunday
March 15, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Baker was born August 22, 1962 at El Dorado, Kansas the son of Larry Lee and Katherine Verga Baker. Terry worked for CDL HAC in Pittsburg. He lived in Mulberry most of his life. He was raised in Mulberry and graduated from Northeast High School in 1980. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and most of all his family and friends. He married Christie Hinkle on October 10, 1981 at Sheldon, Missouri. Mrs. Baker survives at the home. He was a member of the Drywood Coon Hunters Association. Survivors include his wife Christie of the home, two daughters, Rachael Baker of Arma and Robynn (Levi) Snow of Columbus, Kansas, a sister, Kimberly (Allen) Meeks of Mulberry, two brothers, Kenny (Paula) Baker of Akron, Ohio and Greg Baker of Mulberry, two grandsons, Lee Snow and Ryker Campbell, and one grandson on the way, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Baker.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Pastor Curt Holland officiating and Travis Lathrop giving the eulogy. Burial will be at the Shiloh Cemetery near Oskaloosa, Missouri.
Friends may call 1 to 4 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel at Arma. The family suggests
memorials to the Shiloh Cemetery Fund. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral
Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 17, 2020