FRONTENAC - Terry Phipps, 73, owner of Frontenac Auto Service, passed away, September 27, 2020, from cancer.
He was born February 20, 1947, to Benjamin and Lavon (Willey) Phipps, and was a lifelong
resident of Pittsburg and Grove, Oklahoma. His passion was anything related to cars, and was happiest surrounded by friends, talking "shop".
Survivors include wife, Vickie (Swartz); brother, Benne; and sisters Saundra (Larry) Rhodes and
Beverly (Gerald) Ross; children from previous marriages, daughters Janelle Phipps and Rochelle (Dewayne) Garrett, and stepson, Steve Porter; grandchildren, Sandra (Damon) Phipps-Terrill, and Cameron, Veronica, and Colin Garrett; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Braxton. Also survived by numerous family, friends, and a dedicated employee and friend, mechanic Richard McGuire.
Graveside services were held October 2, at Garden of Memories with Pastor Duane Elmore
officiating. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Memorials may be sent to Via Christi Cancer Center or to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.