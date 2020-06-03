Terry W. Jama
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAIRFIELD, CA- Terry W. Jama, age 68, passed away on May 21, 2020. Born September 13, 1951, in Pittsburg, KS. He was the son of Andrew (Andy) Jama and Julia Jama.
He was a graduate of Pittsburg High School, and attended the College of Recording Arts in San
Francisco, CA, and Owens School of Broadcasting.
Terry was a DJ in Oklahoma, then moved to California permanently, first to Oakland, then to Fairfield.
He worked at The Music People, Inc. for 11 years, and AAA Insurance for 13 years.
His father, Andrew Jama, and brother, Tom Jama preceded him in death. He is survived by his
mother, Julia Jama and his sister, Patty Flower.
Terry was very witty and had a great sense of humor. He loved vintage cars, and music. He was a songwriter and artist. He played the drums and piano and was in 17 different bands.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved