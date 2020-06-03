FAIRFIELD, CA- Terry W. Jama, age 68, passed away on May 21, 2020. Born September 13, 1951, in Pittsburg, KS. He was the son of Andrew (Andy) Jama and Julia Jama.

He was a graduate of Pittsburg High School, and attended the College of Recording Arts in San

Francisco, CA, and Owens School of Broadcasting.

Terry was a DJ in Oklahoma, then moved to California permanently, first to Oakland, then to Fairfield.

He worked at The Music People, Inc. for 11 years, and AAA Insurance for 13 years.

His father, Andrew Jama, and brother, Tom Jama preceded him in death. He is survived by his

mother, Julia Jama and his sister, Patty Flower.

Terry was very witty and had a great sense of humor. He loved vintage cars, and music. He was a songwriter and artist. He played the drums and piano and was in 17 different bands.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store