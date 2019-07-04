|
|
OLATHE-Thelma F. Newell, 101, of Olathe, Kansas died at 8:56 P.M. Saturday, June 29,
2019 at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas.
Mrs. Newell was born August 13, 1917 in Crawford County, Kansas the
daughter of Carah and Carrie Smith King. Thelma was a homemaker who was raised in Mulberry and attended Mulberry Schools. She had been a resident of Paola and Olathe most of her life. She married James L. Newell on January 25, 1936 at Arcadia, Kansas. Mr. Newell preceded her in death October 10, 2001. She was a member of the Cross Point Assembly of God Church in Paola, Kansas. Survivors include a son, James L. Newell Jr. and his wife Jo Ann of Olathe, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and ten great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five sisters, Juanita Newell, Elsie Prettyman, Maude Wynn, Evelyn Hunter, and Reba Collins, and a brother, Edwin
King.
Funeral services will be at 12 P.M. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Bedene
Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Ashley Beers and Penny Dunning Newell officiating. Burial will be at
the Rosebank Cemetery at Mulberry, Kansas. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene
Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on July 4, 2019