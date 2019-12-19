|
|
WEBB CITY - Theresa Felker, 63, of Webb City, Missouri, passed away December 7, 2019.
Theresa was born April 10, 1956 to George and Kathryn (McKenna) Brownlee. She grew up in Weir, Kansas, and graduated from Southeast High School.
She married Nick Castagno in 1976 they later divorced. She married Rene Felker in 1991 they later divorced.
Survivors include her son Patrick Felker, husband Mike Hoffman, daughter Nicole (Castagno) Curry her husband Bruce, Sister Trudy Peak her husband Dale, two grandchildren, and two nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday December 21st at 10 a.m. St Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon, Kansas burial will follow at St Bridget's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St Bridget's Hall following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with final expenses. These may be mailed to Theresa Felker Memorial PO Box 357 Pittsburg, KS 66762
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 19, 2019