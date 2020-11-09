Thomas Franklin "T.F." Edmonds
Blue Mound - Thomas Franklin "T.F." Edmonds, age 92, Blue Mound , Kansas passed away on Friday November 5, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1928 in Burbank, California the son of Dale and Dorthea Curran Edmonds. He graduated from Blue Mound High School. T.F. proudly served his country in the Korean War in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Ida Mae Sarah Moon on July 14, 1956. She preceded him in death on May 15, 1999. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a son, Sam Edmonds, and three sisters, Josephine, Betty and Margaret. T.F. owned a hardware store and appliance store. He also worked as a farmer, rural letter carrier and truck driver. He was a member of the Blue Mound Federated Church, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Mirza Temple. He was in the Shrine Band for twenty years and the Shrine M.G. Club for twenty-five. T.F. is survived by a son, Roy Edmonds (Corina), a daughter, Shirley Goza (Kirk), eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 am Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Blue Mound Federated Church. Burial with Legion Honors in the Sunny Slope Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Masonic and Scottish Rites will be held following visitation at 6:30 pm at the Mound City Chapel. Contributions are suggested to the Mirza Transportation Fund, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, KS 66056. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
.