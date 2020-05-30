PITTSBURG- Thomas Orville Harris, Ph.D., entered into rest on May 20, 2020. He was born in Miami, Oklahoma, on March 4, 1935, to Orville Francis and Vivian Muriel Barnes Harris. His life was focused on education. While living in Kansas, he earned his BSED ('62) and MS ('63) Degrees from Kansas State College of Pittsburg (now Pittsburg State University), taught high school and junior college classes in Baxter Springs, Girard, and Pratt, Kansas, and returned to serve as professor at his alma mater, KSCP, while earning his Ph.D. ('75) from Kansas State University. In collaboration with his wife, Maxine Blanche Young Harris, he served as Kansas State Director of the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) and served as President of the Trade and Industrial Division on the Board of Directors of the American Vocational Association (AVA). As Vocational Education was a relatively new discipline at the time, he wrote and published several texts on the subject.

Upon moving to Texas, he taught at Texas A&M, Texas State, and St. Philip's College where he also served as Dean of Applied Science and Technology. He was designated a Master Teacher by the College of Education, University of Texas at Austin. He became a Master Gardener and Master Pruner (certified) and was a founding member and President of the Gardening Volunteers of South Texas (GVST). He served as President of the Bexar County Master Gardeners. Tom was known in and around San Antonio as "The Hill Country Gardener" and "Dr. Phixit." Tom wrote a weekly gardening article for the Boerne (TX) Star for 20 years, four gardening books, and various other publications related to gardening. He was the first certified teacher of Square Foot Gardening in Texas. He received the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) Refreshing Ideas Award in 2011. Tom was also an ardent freshwater fisherman.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Maxine Blanche Young Harris, and his granddaughter, Lindsay Kate Perez. He is survived by his brother, George (Carrie) Harris; children from his first marriage, Lee Ann (Jeff) Perez, Tim (Karen) Harris, Chris (Rachel) Harris, and Jennifer (Nichole) Harris-Wicks; his second wife Gay Margarite Arnold Sweet Harris, brother in law G.W. (Patsy) Arnold, and stepdaughters Bonnie, Gay Ellen (Brian), Colleen, and Robynn (Judy); nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, five nephews, and four nieces.



