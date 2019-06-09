Home

Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta
201 East Fifth Post Office Box 26
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-6363
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Augusta, KS
View Map
Thomas Roger Turner Obituary
Pittsburg – Thomas Roger Turner, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Thomas was born on Friday, February 29, 1930 in Weir, Kansas to William Theodore
and Marjorie Burnette (Uber) Turner. Thomas graduated Weir High School and had
attended Kansas State Teacher's College. He later married Marie Freeman. Thomas had
worked as a technical writer for Beech Aircraft and later Raytheon Aircraft. He loved to
read science fiction and go bicycle riding. Thomas had served his country in the U.S.
Marine Corps for two years.
Thomas is survived by his step-daughter Valerie (Isaac) Biegon; step-grandchildren
Crystal and Christian; one niece and two nephews.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Marjorie and Ted, his sister Peggy Wing and
son Edward Miller Turner.
Graveside Memorial Service will be on Saturday, June 22 nd at 1:00 p.m. at Elmwood
Cemetery in Augusta.
The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the ,
left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.
(Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas
67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 9, 2019
