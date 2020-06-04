GIRARD- Thomas(Tom) Wesley Goff age 81 went to meet the Lord Wednesday May 27,2020. He passed away at home in his sleep. He was born November 6,1938 to Wesley and Mary (Westhoff) Goff at their home. Tom graduated from Hepler High School in 1956. He was married to Joyce Stoll in 1956 and divorced after they had six children. In 1969 Tom married Anne Edwards. They had three children and they divorced. In March 1988 Tom married Georgia Williams House.

Tom worked hauling milk. He raised cattle and hogs. He worked at SuperSweet Feed mill in Girard. He lived in Southeast Kansas his whole life. He loved raising a garden and his woodworking.

Survivors in addition to his wife are Thomas Goff Jr, and wife of McCune, Nancy Eaton and husband of Rogers, Ar, Karon Nye and husband of Pea Ridge, AR, Michael Goff of Rogers, AR, William(Bill) Goff of Beulah, KS, Marshall Wilson and husband of Rogers, AR , David Goff and wife of Ft. Scott, KS, Jon Goff and wife of Girard, KS and Misha Collins and husband of Humboldt, KS ,Regina Green of Girard, KS, Laura House of Pittsburg, KS and James House of Girard, KS. He had 27 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rolland Goff.

Tom requested to be cremated and no memorial service.



