PITTSBURG- Tiauna R. Cavener, 28 of Carl Junction, MO formerly of Pittsburg, KS died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
She was born April 4, 1992 in Indio, CA the daughter of Walter E. Blockburger, II and Marselis Yarbrough.
She graduated from Southeast High School in Cherokee, KS with the class of 2010.
On February 14, 2015 she was united in marriage to Coleton Cavener in Miami, OK.
She was a member of the Spring River Assembly of God Church in Riverton, KS.
Survivors include her husband Coleton, a daughter: Izzabella Weaver, three sons: Payton Cavener, Jaxson Cavener and Blaine Tatum; Father Walter Blockburger of Carl Junction, Mother: Marselis (Henry) Dry of Fairland; seven siblings: Shiloh Blockburger of Coffeyville, KS, Bryce Blockburger of Joplin, MO, Peyton Long of Coffeyville, Gavin Long of Fairland, OK, Jessica Hennely of Miami, Brittany Dry of Vinita, OK and Whitney Dry of Afton, OK; maternal grandmother Carol Yarbrough of Pittsburg; mother-in-law Tosha Cavener and brother-in-law Dalton Cavener.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Walter and Josephine Blockburger and maternal grandfather Bill Yarbrough.
Funeral services will be 1pm Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg. Burial will follow at the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6-8pm. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Memorials may be left to help with final expenses these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.