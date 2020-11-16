Tim Tewell

Arma - Tim Tewell of Arma, Kansas died Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Mr. Tewell has been cremated according to his wishes. No services are planned. Friends may call 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home in Arma, Kansas to sign the register book. The family suggests memorials to the S.E.K. Humane Society. Donations maybe sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



