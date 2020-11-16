1/
Tim Tewell
Tim Tewell
Arma - Tim Tewell of Arma, Kansas died Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Mr. Tewell has been cremated according to his wishes. No services are planned. Friends may call 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home in Arma, Kansas to sign the register book. The family suggests memorials to the S.E.K. Humane Society. Donations maybe sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
November 16, 2020
My daughters were friends with Tim years ago.He was definitely a good kid.Frances words cannot express my sorrow for your deepest loss
Linda Niggemann
