Cheney Witt Funeral Chapel
201 S Main
Fort Scott, KS 66701
(620) 223-1186
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
Rose Hill Cemetery
near Topeka, KS
Timberlynn "Kedrin" Quinlan


1953 - 2020
Timberlynn "Kedrin" Quinlan Obituary
FORT SCOTT- Timberlynn "Kedrin" Quinlan, 67, of Fort Scott, KS passed away at 7:19 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family, following a long battle with MS. She was full o
f love, she was stubborn, she was fierce, and she was the Queen of sarcastic humor. She was a wife, mom, and Grammy who filled our souls with her love and spirit.
She was born February 26, 1953 in Kansas City, MO to Robert and Doris Julian. She grew up in Independence, MO. and attended high school at Fort Osage, MO.
She was united in marriage to Dr. Gregory H. Quinlan on February 16, 1976.
She was a graduate from Kansas City School of Nursing and worked in Pediatrics at Lakeside Hospital and University of Health Sciences in Kansas City, MO. She was the Administrator at her husbands' ophthalmology practice in Dodge City and then at Quinlan Eye Center in Fort Scott until her health declined. She was a member of ASCRS and ASOA and an active member of Mary Queen of Angels Church in Fort Scott, KS.
She is survived by her husband of the home, her son and daughter -in- law Sean and Jessica Quinlan, Ft. Scott, daughter and son-in-law Kellie and Mitch Patterson of Eudora, along with two grandchildren Cail and Kierra Patterson of Eudora, KS.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, near Topeka, KS on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Memorials are suggested to the National MS Society and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
