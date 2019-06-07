|
PITTSBURG-Todd Mayhew, 54, of Pittsburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home.
He was born May 11, 1965 at McPherson, Kansas to Stephen and Mabel (Gifford) Mayhew. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Mabel and Richard Jantz, graduating from Haviland High School. He then attended Hutchinson Community College and graduated from Pittsburg State University, where he had a successful football career, playing center for the Gorillas in 1985-1986.
On June 11, 1994, he was united in marriage to Janet Bloomcamp on June 11, 1994 at Coffeyville, Kansas.
Todd worked for O & F Machining at Joplin, Missouri, Yellow Freight in Baxter Springs, Kansas and was currently employed at Shape Technologies in Baxter Springs, Kansas.
Membership was held in the College Heights United Methodist Church. He was still an avid Pitt State Football fan, where he and other members of the 85/86 team enjoyed getting together and tail gaiting. Todd also liked to fish and loved to cook for and spend time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Mayhew of the home; a daughter, Emma Mayhew of the home; his mother, Mabel Jantz of Gridley, Kansas; his father, Stephen Mayhew of Wichita, Kansas; three sisters, Sandra Fankhauser and her husband, David of Sterling, Kansas, Heather Jantz of Gridley, Kansas, and Taryn Mayhew of Wichita, Kansas; and a brother, Robert Jantz of Canton, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Richard Jantz; and grandparents, Ralph and Wanda Gifford; Don and Betty Mayhew; and father-in-law, Charles Bloomcamp.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday (June 10) at the First United Methodist Church in Pittsburg, Kansas, with Rev. Ken Butts officiating. Burial will follow in the Girard City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers (due to family allergies), the family suggests memorials be given to the Emma's Educational Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 7, 2019