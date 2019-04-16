Home

Tom W. Robertson

PITTSBURG-Tom W. Robertson lll, born August 24th,1941, Passed Away March 11th, 2019 at Medical City Hospital in Plano, TX.
Tom was born in Pittsburg, Ks to Tom W. Jr. and Naomi Janes Robertson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 Years, Diane Coleman Robertson, Daughter Renee Weldon Albuquerque, NM and Son Tom W. Robertson IV(Megan) Dallas, TX, Brother Jerry D. Robertson of Fairview, TX, Grandchildren Taylor and Tyler Weldon Albuquerque, Tanner and Tom Robertson Dallas. Tom is also survived by Stepson Chad Fowler(Darla) Step Daughter Christi Boyer(Brad).
Tom attended schools in Pittsburg, KS and Graduated Pittsburg State University with a Degree in Engineering Technology.
Tom Worked for Caterpillar Industries for 22 Years, Texas Utilities Dallas, Vulcan Indus Ca, Transportation Manager City of Brownsville TX, Telvista Corp. Sale Rep, Dallas.
Tom has left behind 4 Grand children and 1 Great Grandchild, 3 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren
Tom held membership in Living Gospel Church
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
