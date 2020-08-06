1/
Tommy A. "Heavy" Stamback
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETHANY, MO- Tommy A. "Heavy" Stamback, 79, Bethany, MO, passed away Friday, July 31,
2020 at a Kansas City, Kansas Medical Center.
He was born to Thomas W. Stamback and Floda I. Flaker in Pittsburg, Kansas on January 18,
1941.
Tommy attended school in Mindenmines, Missouri until fourth grade, then attended school
in Liberal, Missouri until they moved to Wichita, Kansas in 1954. Later, Tommy started driving a
truck for different companies including bringer in Wichita. In 1978, Tommy went to work for
P&M Coal Company running heavy equipment and earned the nickname, "Heavy" from his
interest of operating different machines in the coal mines.
On December 31, 1985, he married Wilma Shelby (Stamback) and one year later Jodi
Stamback was born and then in 1989, Sally Stamback joined the family. Tommy traveled to New
Mexico and worked in the coal mines and later to Berry, Alabama where he retired in August of
2000 and moved his family to Bethany, Missouri. His love and interest was his girls' sports, band
concerts, going out to eat, Nascar Racing, Chiefs football, KC Royals, big machines, and
rebuilding cars. Also, anything to do with history and coal mining. Tommy also was a member of
the United Mine Workers of America.
He was preceded in death by his parents and relatives, Gary Jones, Dick Flaker, and Nick
Flaker.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Wilma Stamback of the home; daughter, Jodi Stamback
(Steve) Watson, Stewartsville, MO; daughter, Sally Stamback, Bethany, MO; sister, Kaye
Holsten, Independence, MO; brother, John Stamback-Sawyer and husband, Matt Stamback-
Sawyer, California; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends everywhere. He
never knew a stranger and was not afraid to help someone in need.
Tommy has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.
Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6 at Roberson Funeral Home,
Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in Highland Park
Cemetery, Pittsburg, KS where the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at
the cemetery under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, Pittsburg, KS. In lieu of flowers,
memorials may be made to the KU Medical Center Heart Unit in care of Roberson Funeral
Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at
www.robersonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
(660) 425-3315
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved