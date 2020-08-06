BETHANY, MO- Tommy A. "Heavy" Stamback, 79, Bethany, MO, passed away Friday, July 31,2020 at a Kansas City, Kansas Medical Center.He was born to Thomas W. Stamback and Floda I. Flaker in Pittsburg, Kansas on January 18,1941.Tommy attended school in Mindenmines, Missouri until fourth grade, then attended schoolin Liberal, Missouri until they moved to Wichita, Kansas in 1954. Later, Tommy started driving atruck for different companies including bringer in Wichita. In 1978, Tommy went to work forP&M Coal Company running heavy equipment and earned the nickname, "Heavy" from hisinterest of operating different machines in the coal mines.On December 31, 1985, he married Wilma Shelby (Stamback) and one year later JodiStamback was born and then in 1989, Sally Stamback joined the family. Tommy traveled to NewMexico and worked in the coal mines and later to Berry, Alabama where he retired in August of2000 and moved his family to Bethany, Missouri. His love and interest was his girls' sports, bandconcerts, going out to eat, Nascar Racing, Chiefs football, KC Royals, big machines, andrebuilding cars. Also, anything to do with history and coal mining. Tommy also was a member ofthe United Mine Workers of America.He was preceded in death by his parents and relatives, Gary Jones, Dick Flaker, and NickFlaker.Tommy is survived by his wife, Wilma Stamback of the home; daughter, Jodi Stamback(Steve) Watson, Stewartsville, MO; daughter, Sally Stamback, Bethany, MO; sister, KayeHolsten, Independence, MO; brother, John Stamback-Sawyer and husband, Matt Stamback-Sawyer, California; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends everywhere. Henever knew a stranger and was not afraid to help someone in need.Tommy has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6 at Roberson Funeral Home,Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in Highland ParkCemetery, Pittsburg, KS where the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. atthe cemetery under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, Pittsburg, KS. In lieu of flowers,memorials may be made to the KU Medical Center Heart Unit in care of Roberson FuneralHome, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at