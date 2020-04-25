|
|
PITTSBURG- Tommy Ray Ridgway, 60, of Pittsburg, died April 21, 2020, at home.
Born April 28, 1959, in Los Angeles, CA, to Tommy Leonard Ridgway and Dixie Jean Heflin (Armstrong), Tommy grew up and attended school in Chetopa, graduating in 1977.
Tommy worked as a carpenter and tradesman. He had an enduring love for family and treasured time spent with his grandchildren.
Tommy was preceded in death by a brother, TJ Ridgway; a nephew, Jason Witt; and his step-father, "Buck" Heflin.
He is survived by his parents; Mary Grotheer and Cassie of the home, 3 children, Travis Ridgway (Leah), Trevor Ridgway (Lucrisha), and Kathleen (Ridgway) Charles (Trett), 2 Sisters, Teresa McClure and Tammy Bohn, 4 grandchildren with another expected in August, multiple nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.
Special thanks goes out to Mary, Teresa and Ashley Bohn-Witt for providing care during Tommy's final days.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 25, 2020