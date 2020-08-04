LIBERAL, MO.-Tony Dubray, 89, of rural Liberal, Missouri passed into eternal rest at 11:35 A.M. Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Dubray was born October 11, 1930 at Arma, Kansas the son of Tony and Minnie (Marchant) Dubray. He resided in Arma until the family moved to Mulberry, Kansas at an early age. He graduated from Mulberry High School in 1948. He attended Kansas State Teachers College now Pittsburg State University until he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. He was in the 16 th Corp Military Police. He was stationed in Japan for 18 months. Returning to college he graduated with a BS degree in Education and Master's degree in 1960 from Kansas State Teachers College now PSU. Tony taught and coached in the Bronaugh, Missouri school system and was a basketball coach and high school principal in the Liberal, Missouri Rural 2 School District for 30 years retiring in 1990. When he retired he had the distinction of having the Liberal Basketball Tournament renamed the Tony Dubray Classic. It

made him proud. He married Marilyn Moody on April 6, 1967 at the Mulberry Christian Church.

Mrs. Dubray survives at the home. In his younger years he enjoyed playing any kind of sports.

When his grandchildren began playing sports he seldom missed a game and there was a lot of

them as all his grandchildren were active in sports. He used to joke that some of their talent was

inherited from him. Tony was a member of the Christian Church where in past years he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for the youth. He was a member of the Liberal American Legion, Liberal VFW, and Liberal Booster Club. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn of the home, two daughters, Cherie (Jeff) McNaught and Gina (Daryl) Dodson both of Liberal,

Missouri, a sister, Margie (Jerry) Rhodes of Liberal, five grandchildren, Jason (Ashley)

Eldredge, Katie Smith, Mandy (Zac) Short, Brian McNaught, and Kori Dodson, two great

granddaughter's, Scottie and Channing Eldredge, and two great grandson's, Tanner and Drew

Short, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Dubray.

Funeral services will be at 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Pastor Joel Dermott officiating. Burial will be at the Rosebank Cemetery at Mulberry, Kansas. Friends may call 1 to 7 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel in Arma. Masks and social distancing is recommended. Graveside Flag folding services are planned. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Liberal R3 School-Tony Dubray Classic or the Compassus Hospice. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



