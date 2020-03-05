|
|
WEBB CITY, MO- Tucker Carson Sossamon, age 26, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO. Tucker was born December 31, 1993 in SHawnee MIssion, KS and lived in Webb City, MO most of his life. Tucker graduated from Webb City highschool in 2012. HE was the high school mascot there during his junior and senior year. He choreographed his own distinctive dances, in which the fans anticipated watching during the halftime performances.
Tucker possessed the unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He enjoyed the simple things in life and always kept a smile on his face. He was talented in so many ways. He enjoyed various music and creative drawing. Being born into a true Kansas City Chiefs football and Kansas Jayhawks basketball fan family, it was in his blood to become a true fan as well. He loved his dog, Deuce, snowboarding and attending many concerts. Tucker is survived by his daughter, Harper Reyn Sossamon; parents Matt and Anna Sossamon; brother Chance (Lauren) Sossamon, grandparents Bhurle & Pat Sossamon; grandmother, JoMarie Golob and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Robert Golob, Aunt Judith Hayes and Aunt Tia Sossamon, Family, friends, and others whose lives Tucker touched are invited to Christ's Church of Oronogo, 22145 Kafir Rd, Oronogo, MO 64855 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 to celebrate his life. The family suggests donations to the Harper Sossamon Education Fund at Pinnacle Bank in Webb City, MO for Tucker's daughter. Cremations arrangements are under the direction of Simpson Funeral Home in Webb City.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 5, 2020