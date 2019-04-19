|
|
NEODESHA- Twyla Joy Forslund, 75, of Neodesha, Kansas, passed away on Monday, April 15th, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends.
Twyla was born on December 29, 1943 in Joplin, MO. to Luther Oren and Dolly Ruth Bennett.
Twyla married Fred Z. Forslund on April 4, 1964 in Joplin, Mo. They made their home in Pittsburg, KS for many years and is where their first child, Kathryn Rene' Forslund-Hines was born and later her son Zack Allan Forslund. Twyla's favorite hobby was playing bridge. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed all of her friends at bridge clubs in Neodesha and Independence. Her other hobbies included gardening, fishing, and watching movies.
Twyla was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star for 52 years and a member of the Christian church. She always put her family first and foremost in her life and gave selflessly to them. She never knew a stranger and always had a smile to share and a hug to give.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19th 2:30pm at Christ Church 1001 Elm Street, Neodesha, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 19, 2019