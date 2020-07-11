PARKVILLE, MO- Vaughn James Weaver, 28, of Parkville, MO, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. Vaughn was a loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend. Vaughn had an incredible sense of humor. He could make you laugh like no one else. Not just a chuckle, but a side-splitting, tears producing, breathless full body experience! Vaughn loved music, KC barbecue, smoking & grilling, craft breweries, and The Office. Vaughn held dear his friends and family, but above all his 20 month old son Jimmy, named after Vaughn's Grandpa Jim.
Vaughn grew up in Overland Park, KS, and graduated from Shawnee Mission West in 2010. He went on to Pittsburg State University, where he met his wife Rachel. Receiving his bachelor's degree in Automotive Technology, he served as Vice President of the Zeta Iota Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Vaughn enjoyed working on cars, especially his 1972 Plymouth Scamp. Vaughn worked for Farm Bureau as a claims appraiser at the time of his death.
Vaughn is survived by his wife Rachel and son Jimmy of Parkville, parents Cynthia and Dwight Weaver, and brother Graham Weaver of O.P., as well as many friends who were like family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Gloria and James Graham. Private Services are being scheduled at the time in regulation with COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Weaver Legacy Fund on GoFundMehttps://www.gofundme.com/f/229wh1gchc
or to the March of Dimes in Vaughn's name.