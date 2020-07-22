FRONTENAC- Velia Polsak, 99, of Frontenac, formerly of Franklin, Kansas died peacefully on July 20, 2020 at Medicalodges of Frontenac with her son, Frank, by her side.

Velia was born in South Radley, Kansas on December 7, 1920 to Italian immigrants Frederico and Assunta Farneti Monacelli. She spent her entire life in Crawford County mostly in Franklin, Kansas. She loved to cook and projected her Italian heritage in every meal she prepared. Her cappelletti's, Italian soup, and gnocchi's were family favorites. Velia truly understood the joy of living a simple and generous life. She chose to never to learn how to drive because she didn't want to get too far away from home. Her passion was spending time gardening and cooking. She would always share the fruits of her labor with friends and family. She was part of the greatest generation and her resiliency throughout her life has set a great example for all. In 1940 she married Venanzio "Camille" Mangile. Four years later Camille left for World War II. He was injured in battle July 5, 1944. Velia received a Purple Heart in the mail, but the injured Camille continued to serve his country overseas. On January 11, 1945 Camille was killed during the Battle of the Bulge. He was buried in Luxembourg American Cemetery in Luxembourg. In 1949 she Frank Polsak Sr. Together they set the perfect example of what marriage looks like. Until Frank's death in 1996 they tended their immaculate garden and broke bread together raising two boys along the way. Their greatest joy was spending time as a family. She proved resilient again in 2003 when the Franklin tornado took everything she owned. Rather than looking at the tornado as a tragedy she chose to view it with gratitude that she was given another day. She refused to let the tornado define her life and it wasn't long until she was back on her feet. Her resilience persisted all the way until the end. At age 98 when she was diagnosed with cancer. Her doctor was shocked that she wanted to fight it. Her family was not. She fought and she fought hard. Along with her husbands Velia was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Manta Sitter, Gena Chelesnik, Josie Merando, Pearl Dykstra, and Yolanda Manderfield. She is survived by her son Frank Polsak Jr. and his wife Peggy of Pittsburg, her son, Charles Polsak of Pittsburg, her grandson, Mark Polsak and his wife Kristy their daughter Taylor and sons Cade and Connor of High Ridge, Missouri, her grandson, Chris Polsak and his wife Micholee and their daughters Quinn and Avery of Kansas City, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery with Father Floyd McKinney officiating. There will be no public viewing due to the Covid 19 virus pandemic. The family suggests memorials to the Franklin Miners Museum. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



