Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
Cherokee City Cemetery
Verna "Diane" Rider


1955 - 2020
Verna "Diane" Rider Obituary
PITTSBURG- Verna "Diane" Rider, 64, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 11:11 AM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Pittsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center, at Pittsburg, KS.
She was born June 13, 1955, at Wichita, KS, to Vernon and Eunice (Holloway) Rider.
On April 18, 1975, she was united in marriage to Tom Turlot at Pittsburg, KS. He preceded her in death on August 10, 1997.
Membership was held in Victory Life Center, Pittsburg, KS.
She is survived by her two sons, Travis Ryan Rider (Corena) of Pittsburg, KS, and Jeremiah Joseph Rider (Stephanie) of Webb City, MO; her Mother, Eunice Patton of Lamar, MO; a sister, Sandra Strickland of Boise, ID; three brothers, Steve Rider of McCune, KS, Victor Rider of Kansas City, KS, and Jason Patton of Joplin, MO; and 7 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband and father.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Cherokee City Cemetery with Ryan Van Peursen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 24, 2020
