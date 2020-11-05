Vernona "Nonie" Buzzard, 77, of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away at her home in Pittsburg on Saturday, October 24 2020 after a lengthy illness. Nonie was born on December 26, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the daughter of Vernon and Eleanor (Scherfenberg) Johnson.

Nonie was employed by the City of Pittsburg for 23 years, both at the police department and at the Housing and Urban Development office.

She was an avid gardener and could be found outside in all but the coldest of weather. Each Fall she would reluctantly head inside only to wait impatiently for Spring. She never met a plant she didn't love and took great pride in her affectionately cared for yard. She had a sharp wit and a sense of humor until the very end, though she did not appreciate jokes about her height (or lack thereof). Quiet in demeanor, Nonie was strong-willed and not easily daunted. Her love was not loud and exuberant but strong, steady, and dependable.

Nonie is survived by her four children Charlotte, Derald, Matthew, and Meghan, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her cherished friend Mark. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and a sister.

A private family service will be held for family in Joplin, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember her by planting a tree and knowing that you will always find her outside in the garden.



