FORT SCOTT- Vicky Lynne Nation, 57, of Fort Scott, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas. She was born in Fort Scott, Kansas, June 15, 1962, the daughter of Fred Allen and Connie Arleata (Hanna) Pettyman.
She is survived by two sons, Bryan Nation of Fort Scott, Kansas and Blayne Nation of Reno, Nevada, her mother, Connie Prettyman, a sister, Toni Reece and two nephews, Victor and Emerson Reece all of Pomona, Kansas.
The family will receive friends, 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, 15 W. Wall Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. All other services will be private. Condolences may be submitted to the online guestbook at konantz-cheney.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 31, 2019