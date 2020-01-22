|
|
ALVORD, IA - Violet Rose (Knobloch) Luthi was born January 1, 1931 to Dietrich and Julia (Koch) Knobloch on the family farm near Alvord, Iowa. She graduated from Lester High School in 1949. After high school she attended Nettleton Business College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She worked as a legal secretary in Rock Rapids, Iowa for many years.
In 1951 Violet repented and was baptized at the Apostolic Christian Church in Lester, Iowa. In later years she was a member of the Apostolic Christian Faith Church. She married Raymond Luthi on April 21st, 1996 and moved to Jasper, Missouri. With this marriage she became a loving wife, second mother, and grandmother to Ray's family.
After battling Parkinson's disease for several years she passed away on January 18th, 2020 at the age of 89 years. She passed away at Comfort Care Homes in Pittsburg, Kansas where she resided the last four years.
Violet is survived by her husband Raymond. Six sons, Lawrence (Becky) of Liberal, MO., Calvin (Jodi) of Lamar, MO., William (Kristine) of Silverton, OR., Troy (Vannessa) of Versailles, KY., Darwin (Susan) of Ottawa, KS., and Leon (Teresa) of Jasper, MO.. Four daughters, Loretta (Rick) Moser of Larchwood, IA., Vera (Rex) Frieden of Lamar, MO., Kristine (Michael) Huber and Karla Rutledge both of Jasper, MO.. 54 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Phyllis Knobloch of Peoria, IL., Vera Knobloch of Rock Rapids, IA., and Jean Knobloch of Algona, IA. And many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, seven brothers, Ernest, Albert, Dietrich, Benjamin, Wilbert, Earl, and Adolph. Seven sisters, Julia Plattner, Emma Knobloch, Elizabeth Barker, Lydia Moser, Paulina Knobloch, Emelie Knobloch, and Wilma Hoogeveen. Daughter-in-law, Sandra Luthi and great-granddaughter, Lillie McManis.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd,2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Faith Church in Pittsburg, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at Weng Funeral Chapel, Jasper, MO. and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, January 22nd,2020 at the Apostolic Christian Faith Church. Burial will be in the Apostolic Cemetery, Lamar, MO.. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Comfort Care Homes or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice both in Pittsburg, KS.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Weng Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be made at Weng Funeral Chapel.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 22, 2020