1/1
Virginia Lee Sequin
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PITTSBURG- Virginia Lee Sequin, 76, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Freeman Health System, at Joplin, MO.
She was born September 4, 1943, at Bremerton, WA, to Edwin and Helen (Givens) Ellis.
On October 20, 1994, she was united in marriage to Donald Sequin at Girard, KS. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1996.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Halmai of Pittsburg, KS, and Tyler Houdershelt of Pittsburg, KS; two daughters, Jennifer Morang and her husband Max of Weir, KS, and Melissa Giddens of Winfield, KS; a sister Sandy Kramer and her husband Albert of Spring Hill, FL; five grandchildren, Ashley Ratterree, Sydnee Morang, Chrissy Killman, Thomas Giddens and Samantha Halmai; two great grandchildren, Brooklynn Killman and Jessie Giddens.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Roy and Ray Ellis.
A Service will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Don Talent officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until service time on Saturday at the Brenner Mortuary. The service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mrs. Sequin's obituary page. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:30 PM
Brenner Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
02:30 PM
Brenner Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brenner Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved