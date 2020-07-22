PITTSBURG- Virginia Lee Sequin, 76, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Freeman Health System, at Joplin, MO.
She was born September 4, 1943, at Bremerton, WA, to Edwin and Helen (Givens) Ellis.
On October 20, 1994, she was united in marriage to Donald Sequin at Girard, KS. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1996.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Halmai of Pittsburg, KS, and Tyler Houdershelt of Pittsburg, KS; two daughters, Jennifer Morang and her husband Max of Weir, KS, and Melissa Giddens of Winfield, KS; a sister Sandy Kramer and her husband Albert of Spring Hill, FL; five grandchildren, Ashley Ratterree, Sydnee Morang, Chrissy Killman, Thomas Giddens and Samantha Halmai; two great grandchildren, Brooklynn Killman and Jessie Giddens.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Roy and Ray Ellis.
A Service will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Don Talent officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until service time on Saturday at the Brenner Mortuary. The service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com
) through Mrs. Sequin's obituary page. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.