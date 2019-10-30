|
|
PITTSBURG - Virginia M. Coonrod, 83 of Pittsburg, KS died Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Medicalodge South in Pittsburg after losing her long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born March 3, 1936 in Crawford County, Ks the daughter of Charles F. and Susie (Garrett) Morris.
On January 15, 1955 she was united in marriage to Richard W. Coonrod in Arcadia, KS; he survives of the home.
Virginia worked at the United Mine Workers of America District #14 office as an executive secretary for many years.
She was a member of the Baptist Church of Arcadia where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Chapter #369.
Additional survivors include two sons: Keith (Kathy) Coonrod of McCune, KS and Dale (Dara) Coonrod of St. Paul, KS; a daughter Michele (Jaime) Verren of Pittsburg; a brother: Charlie Morris of Arma, KS; two sisters: Joyce Turner of Arma, and Charlotte Foust of Girard, KS; four grandchildren: Wes Coonrod, Clint Parsons, Tiffany Coonrod and Tracy Rhodes, along with numerous great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Larry Morris.
Private family services will be at a later date in the Large/Pleasant View Cemetery in Bourbon County. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Cremation arrangements are by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 30, 2019