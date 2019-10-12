|
|
PITTSBURG - Vitora Louise (Tootie) Hodges, 84 , of Pittsburg, Kansas died on October 9th, 2019. She was born June 10, 1935 in Peckham, Oklahoma, the youngest of six children born to Clarence and Evelyn Koenke. Her family nicknamed her "Tootie", and she used this name all her life. After she graduated from high school in Newkirk, OK, Tootie worked as an operator for the telephone company. In 1954 Tootie married Ray Hodges, of Wister, OK.
Tootie and Ray moved to Topeka in 1966. They were both accomplished bowlers and avid bridge players. She was active in her church and worked for the Kansas East Conference of the Methodist Church for many years before retiring. Tootie and Ray enjoyed cruises and booked numerous trips after they both retired.
Tootie moved to Pittsburg, KS in August of 2012 following the death of her husband, and has lived with her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Bob Laushman since 2016. She was embraced by the community and loved being in Pittsburg. Tootie was a member of Friday Study Club, Pittsburg Multigenerational Choir, (under the direction of her daughter, Susan), frequent bridge at the Senior Center, Wednesday Lunch Club and her favorite "Girl's Gathering", a close knit group of senior women who loved to meet for appetizers, wine and good gossip.
Special Thank you to Dr. Holly Cranston and Dr. Kathleen Sandness for their compassionate doctoring, to Dr. Corin Wilde and his staff, to Carol Wimmer for her physical therapy, and Janice Collins who provided daily care for her. Gratitude to Pastor KO Noonoo and members of The Presbyterian Church, including Virginia Darling, Margaret Neil and Carolyn Robison for their attentive friendship and visits. Gratefulness to Corey Matlock, Tootie's nail technician for coming to her apartment to give her beautiful nails, and much appreciation to Brian Hendrickson and his staff at Salon 9 for turning a trip to the beauty parlor into a special weekly outing. And lastly, to Lynette Glass of Monument, CO and Marsha Marks of West Valley, UT, special nieces whose daily texts, calls and multiple trips to Pittsburg kept Tootie closely connected to family.
Tootie is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters Kathleen Rozell and Colleen Goulden, and brother Kenneth Koenke. She is survived by her daughters Cindy (Bryan) Yenter of Carmen, Idaho and Susan (Bob) Laushman of Pittsburg, Kansas, brothers Claude Koenke of Newkirk, OK, and Carroll Koenke of Forks, WA, cousin Bob Sallee of Coffeyville, KS, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.
Graveside services will be held in Newkirk, Oklahoma at a later date. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, , 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 12, 2019