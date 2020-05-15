|
OPOLIS- Walter Dale Rice, 76, of Opolis, Kansas died on May 12 at Windsor Place in Coffeyville, Kansas. He was born on March 22, 1944, in Coffeyville to Jonathan Walter and Lyle (McGinnis) Rice. He graduated from Pittsburg High and Kansas State College of Pittsburg Vocational Technical School.
On June 29, 1981 he married Margie Kenneth. He worked for Atkinson for over 30 years. Dale loved camping, bird hunting, fishing, antique cars, going to car shows, antique engines, antique tractors.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Marge, two daughters, Michelle Litterini (Lawrence) Virginia Beach, VA, and Vicki Rice, Wichita, KS, and grandchildren, Kristopher, Alexis and Briana, his mother, Lyle Rice of Pittsburg and bother, Tom Rice (DeEllen) of Cottonwood Falls, nieces, Aimee Gordon (Lance) and Tara O'Connor (Michael), great-nieces and nephew and many cousins.
According to Dale's wishes he has been cremated. A Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Crocker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial in Dale's honor is suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202 or may be sent in care of Brenner Mortuary, 114 E 4th Street, Pittsburg. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on May 15, 2020