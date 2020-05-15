Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Crocker Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Dale Rice


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Dale Rice Obituary
OPOLIS- Walter Dale Rice, 76, of Opolis, Kansas died on May 12 at Windsor Place in Coffeyville, Kansas. He was born on March 22, 1944, in Coffeyville to Jonathan Walter and Lyle (McGinnis) Rice. He graduated from Pittsburg High and Kansas State College of Pittsburg Vocational Technical School.
On June 29, 1981 he married Margie Kenneth. He worked for Atkinson for over 30 years. Dale loved camping, bird hunting, fishing, antique cars, going to car shows, antique engines, antique tractors.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Marge, two daughters, Michelle Litterini (Lawrence) Virginia Beach, VA, and Vicki Rice, Wichita, KS, and grandchildren, Kristopher, Alexis and Briana, his mother, Lyle Rice of Pittsburg and bother, Tom Rice (DeEllen) of Cottonwood Falls, nieces, Aimee Gordon (Lance) and Tara O'Connor (Michael), great-nieces and nephew and many cousins.
According to Dale's wishes he has been cremated. A Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Crocker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial in Dale's honor is suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202 or may be sent in care of Brenner Mortuary, 114 E 4th Street, Pittsburg. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brenner Mortuary Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -