PITTSBURG- Wanda Lee Rhuems, 88, of Pittsburg, passed away at 6:45 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Medicalodge of Frontenac.
She was born June 1, 1932, at Girard, KS, the daughter of John and Jennie (Lane) Tolliver. Wanda was a lifelong resident of the area. She attended school in Arma and Pittsburg.
On December 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Dwain Melford Rhuems at Bentonville, AR. This marked the beginning of a marriage that lasted 64 years. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2014.
Wanda worked at Woolsworth and Jayhawk Plastics. In 1972 she began working at Pittsburg State University, retiring in 1995 after 23 years of service.
Membership was held in the First Baptist Church, Pittsburg.
Wanda enjoyed camping and cooking for her family on Sunday afternoons. She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, John Rhuems and his wife, Theresa of Pittsburg, daughter-in-law, Sherry Rhuems of Sarcoxie, MO, one sister, Mary Jane Schweitzer of CO, five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Dwain M. Rhuems, Jr. and five brothers, Robert Tolliver, Harry Tolliver, Edward Tolliver, Donald Tolliver and Herbert Tolliver.
A private family graveside will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Blackjack Cemetery, Asbury, MO., with Pastor Daryl Gaddy officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Leukemia Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.