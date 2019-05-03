|
PITTSBURG-Wanda M. Bartley, 89, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 1:25 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at Via Christi Village. No services are planned at this time. The family suggests memorials to the Southeast Kansas Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 3, 2019