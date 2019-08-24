Home

1925 - 2019
Wanda M Kirby Obituary
LAMAR - Wanda M. Kirby, 94, formerly of Lamar, MO, passed away at 11:40 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Oakview Estates, Frontenac, KS.
She was born February 19, 1925, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of L.H. and Sylvia (Smith) Shelburn. She attended local schools and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1943.
On December 16, 1943, she was united in marriage to Kermit R. Kirby at Pittsburg. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2005.
Mrs. Kirby worked as a farmwife and a seamstress in the Alteration Department at The Jone's Department Store.
Membership was held in the Nashville Christian Church, Nashville, MO, where she was an active Sunday School Teacher. She also was a 4H leader and a member of the Pittsburg Quilt Guild.
Mrs. Kirby is survived by two daughters, Kay McKee (Jim) of Liberal, MO, and Lois LeVaugh (Ken) of Sheldon, MO, seven grandchildren, Scott McKee (Cathy), Patrick McKee (Tanya), Kulley LeVaugh (Mendy), Latisha Mailes (Brandon), Sean Kirby (Annemarie), Zach Kirby (Hope), and Kasey Kirby, and eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Bill Kirby, one brother, Brad Shelburn, one grandson, Trevor Kirby and two great granddaughters, Casey Ogle and Carey McKee.
A service for Mrs. Kirby is set for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Nashville Christian Church, Nashville, MO, with Reverend Woody Wilkinson conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Nashville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Monday, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS. The family suggests memorials to the Nashville Christian Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Bill Kirby, one brother, Brad Shelburn, one grandson, Trevor Kirby and two great granddaughters, Casey Ogle and Carey McKee.
A service for Mrs. Kirby is set for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Nashville Christian Church, Nashville, MO, with Reverend Woody Wilkinson conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Nashville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Monday, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS. The family suggests memorials to the Nashville Christian Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
