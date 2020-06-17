Warren Dale McGown
MCCUNE- Warren Dale McGown, 67, of McCune, died at 12:06 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was in his usual health and his death was unexpected.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home. The service can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the McCune Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home
JUN
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home
405 Main Street
Parsons, KS 67357
620-421-9000
