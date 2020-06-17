MCCUNE- Warren Dale McGown, 67, of McCune, died at 12:06 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was in his usual health and his death was unexpected.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home. The service can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the McCune Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.



