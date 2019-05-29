Home

Carson-Wall Funeral Home
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Warren E. Hazen Obituary
PARSONS-Warren E. Hazen, Sr., of Parsons, Kansas, died at 6:25 a.m., Monday, May 27, 2019 in the Prairie Mission Retirement Home in St. Paul, Kansas.
He was born February 2, 1926 in Erie, Kansas, a son of Roy E. and Gertrude L. (Pantle) Hazen. Warren grew up in the St. Paul and Erie areas.
He served in the US Army during W. W. ll.
Warren was a heavy equipment operator and worked for many years overseas for the Williams
Brothers.
He married to Darlene Madl in 1944 and they divorced. He married Margie Ladage on October
7, 1955 in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home.
Warren was a member of the Parsons Lodge No. 117 AF & the Fort Scott Consistory; the Mirza
Shrine of Pittsburg; the Brown-Bishop Post No. 704, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Parsons; the American Legion of Chanute.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Margie, of the home, are his sons, Mark Hazen, and his
companion, Candace, of St. Paul and Kerwin Hazen, and his wife, Chris, of Highlandville, Missouri; his daughters, Sharon Kennedy, and her husband, Paul, of St. Paul, Barbara Ann Nibarger, and her husband, Ted, of Grove, Oklahoma, and Marlene Sipp, and her companion, Richard, of St, Paul; a chosen great- grandson, Dillon, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his brothers, William "Bill" Hazen, and his wife, Rose, of Grove, Oklahoma and Bufford Hazen, and his wife, Pat, of Chanute, Kansas; his sisters, Arlene Thornton of Altamont, Kansas and Wilma Ward of Grove, Oklahoma and four, four legged faithful companions, Bonnie, Herb, Patty and Holly.
He was preceded in death a son, Warren Hazen, Jr.; his brothers, George Hazen and Richard Hazen; his sister, Verda Jean Hazen.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 31 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home of
Parsons, Kansas with Rev. Wayne Mason officiating. Military Honors given by the Brown-Bishop Post No. 704, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Parsons. Burial will be in the Oswego Cemetery. Friends may call at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons Friday morning until the time of the service.
Memorials are suggested to Merza Shrine to be used at the , or to the Prairie Mission Retirement Village. These may be left at or mailed to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P. O. Box 942, Parsons, 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019
