PITTSBURG- Wesley E. Cobb, 86, of Pittsburg, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 27, 1933 at Arma, Kansas, the son of Walter B. and Firn (Davis) Cobb.
On December 17th 1955 he was united in marriage with Ellen M. Craft at the First Christian Church of Pittsburg, they celebrated 64 years of marriage, she survives at the home.
Mr. Cobb was a 1951 graduate from the Arma, High School in 1951, he became an apprentice carpenter in 1951 and attended the Kansas State Carpenter School and was certified as a Master Carpenter in 1955. He served in the U. S. Army, Co. L, 28th Infantry, a Gyro unit serving in Heilbronn, Germany, later serving several years in the Army Reserves Co. C 281 Field Artillery. After returning from service he and his brothers Charles and Melvin Cobb started the Cobb Brothers Construction Co. and also the Cobb Brothers Lumber and Building Supply Co. Mr. Cobb was active in the Construction Business for 40 years. After retiring from the Construction Business he went to work with his son Robert Cobb who had purchased the Century 21 Cobb Realty and worked with him for the last 32 years.
Membership was held in The Weir Masonic Lodge # 274, A life member of the Scottish Rite of Fort Scott, the Mirza Shrine of Pittsburg, the Arab Patrol, the Mirza Chef's, the Order of Quetzalcoatl, Mr. Cobb also served as a Trustee for the Mirza Shrine. As a Realtor, he was a member of the Pittsburg Board of Realtors and the Kansas Association of Realtors. He was a licensed Realtor in the state of Kansas and Missouri. During the time he was in the Real Estate business, he earned many awards. In 2002, he was awarded the Realtor of the Year Award and the Top Producer Award of the Century 21 Heartland Region. Wes and his wife Ellen enjoyed working in their garden, going fishing, attending the grandchildren's sports activities and participating in the many organizations they belonged to.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Piney Riley and husband Edward of Bartlesville Oklahoma. They have two children Megan Wood (Clint) and Brian Riley, and two grandchildren Madilynn and Joshua Wood; Dr. William W. Cobb and wife Lori, and son Wesley, of Huntsville, Alabama; and Robert R. Cobb and wife Karri and two children, Brett and Halee, and one grandson, Hunter Cobb of Pittsburg KS.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and four brothers Walter B. Cobb Jr. Thomas L. Cobb, Charles M. Cobb and Melvin L. Cobb.
A Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday (June 5) at the First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Kyle Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Shriners Hospitals or the Shriners Transportation Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.