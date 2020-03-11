Home

Wesley Worthington

Wesley Worthington Obituary
FRONTENAC- Wesley Worthington, died, March 3, 2020. He was born November 20, 1933, at Norfolk, NE, to William Wesley and Pauline (Koontz) Worthington. He was married to Shirley West. They later divorced.
He is survived by daughters, Jeanne Davidson (Kenny), Suzanne Hawkins (Terry), Sherrie Johnson and Janice Myers; sisters, Toni Worthington and Judy Niedermeyer (Phil); 16 grandchildren.
Preceded in death by sister, Sharon Johnson, son-in-law, Stephen Ray Johnson. According to Wesley's wishes he has been cremated and a private family service will take place at a later date
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
