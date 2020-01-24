|
PITTSBURG - William A. "Doc Bill" McMurray II 75, of Pittsburg, KS died 5:55am Tuesday January 21, 2020 at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS following a short illness.
William was born December 10, 1944 in Honolulu, Hawaii the son of William Aaron and Frances Maxine (Trammell) McMurray. William lived in Hawaii in his early years and later Davenport, Iowa and then later Pittsburg, KS. William graduated from BYU campus in Hawaii and later Palmer College of
Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
William married Eleanor F. Hollar; she preceded him in death on April 3, 1988. He later married Barbara Sue Williams on June 21, 1997 in Pittsburg, KS; she survives at the home. Doc Bill owned and operated McMurray Chiropractic Health Center in Pittsburg, KS for 42 ½ years retiring in 2010.
Doc Bill was of the Christian Faith; loved golfing, board games, card games and loved horses.
Survivors include his wife; children Tracy McMurray-Faucett and husband Rick of Arma, KS, Laura Ackerman and husband Michael of Wichita, KS, Joyce Aguilar of Davenport, IA, Norma Edlemon of Davenport, IA, Christy Eskert of South Carolina, Doug Vandergriff and wife Juliane of Kentucky, Stacey Repetti of South Carolina and Tim McKee and wife Robyn of Republic, MO, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doc Bill was preceded in death by parents and infant sister Geraldine McMurray.
Private ceremonies will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Children's Advocacy Center. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 24, 2020