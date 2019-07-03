Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for William King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Alfred "Bill" King


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Alfred "Bill" King Obituary
PITTSBURG-William Alfred "Bill" King, 74, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 3:37 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.

He was born January 1, 1945, at Wichita, KS, the son of Alfred and Catherine (Simpson) King. Bill graduated from Santa Fe Springs High School at Santa Fe Springs, CA, in 1962. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Army Airborne Division.

Bill attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and then received his Bachelors of Science in Education and Master's Degree in Administration from Pittsburg State University.

Mr. King began his career in education as a teacher at George Nettles Elementary School, Pittsburg, KS, he was then the Principal at Lakeside Elementary School, Westside Elementary School and Assistant Principal at the Pittsburg Middle School retiring in 2003. In 1995 Mr. King was the Kansas Association of Elementary Schools Principal of the Year.

In 1971 he was united in marriage to Jill Engel, they later divorced. In July of 1983, he was united in marriage to Brenda Scifers. She survives of the home.

In addition to his wife Brenda he is survived by his four sons, Kris King of Phoenix, AZ, and Will King of Ozona, TX, Rich King of Kansas City, KS, and Bryan Thorpe of Springfield, MO; two daughters, Shannon King of Pittsburg, KS, and Amanda King of Pittsburg, KS; a brother, Al King of San Juan Capistrano, CA; and 17 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family burial will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to the USD #250 Foundation and/or the Pitt Chapel. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun from July 3 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brenner Mortuary Inc
Download Now