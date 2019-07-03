|
|
PITTSBURG-William Alfred "Bill" King, 74, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 3:37 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
He was born January 1, 1945, at Wichita, KS, the son of Alfred and Catherine (Simpson) King. Bill graduated from Santa Fe Springs High School at Santa Fe Springs, CA, in 1962. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Army Airborne Division.
Bill attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and then received his Bachelors of Science in Education and Master's Degree in Administration from Pittsburg State University.
Mr. King began his career in education as a teacher at George Nettles Elementary School, Pittsburg, KS, he was then the Principal at Lakeside Elementary School, Westside Elementary School and Assistant Principal at the Pittsburg Middle School retiring in 2003. In 1995 Mr. King was the Kansas Association of Elementary Schools Principal of the Year.
In 1971 he was united in marriage to Jill Engel, they later divorced. In July of 1983, he was united in marriage to Brenda Scifers. She survives of the home.
In addition to his wife Brenda he is survived by his four sons, Kris King of Phoenix, AZ, and Will King of Ozona, TX, Rich King of Kansas City, KS, and Bryan Thorpe of Springfield, MO; two daughters, Shannon King of Pittsburg, KS, and Amanda King of Pittsburg, KS; a brother, Al King of San Juan Capistrano, CA; and 17 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family burial will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to the USD #250 Foundation and/or the Pitt Chapel. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun from July 3 to July 5, 2019